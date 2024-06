Juan Ramón de la Fuente, appointed as foreign affairs secretary, attends the press conference announcing incoming President Claudia Sheinbaum's Cabinet members, in Mexico City, Thursday, June 20, 2024. De la Fuente, 72, is the former rector of Mexico’s largest university, the public National Autonomous University of Mexico, which Sheinbaum attended and worked at. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte)

© AP Photo / Marco Ugarte